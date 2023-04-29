Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

