Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.83.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies
In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.