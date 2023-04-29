Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

UNRV stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Unrivaled Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

