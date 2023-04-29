Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $453,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 802,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,639,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

