Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $297.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.58.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $317.51 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

