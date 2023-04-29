Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,926,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $224,662,000 after buying an additional 250,215 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,005,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,127,000 after buying an additional 75,144 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.