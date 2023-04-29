Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $209.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after purchasing an additional 389,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

