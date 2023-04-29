Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

