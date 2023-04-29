Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has $18.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.62. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 380.68% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,317,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,183 shares of company stock valued at $320,224. 42.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

