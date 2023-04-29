Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Guggenheim

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

NET stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

