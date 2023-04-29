Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $158.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.00. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,934 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 715,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

