Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $158.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.00. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.03%.
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
