Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $121.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.