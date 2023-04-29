StockNews.com Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $61.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
