StockNews.com Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $61.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

About Clearside Biomedical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

