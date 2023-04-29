Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after purchasing an additional 484,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,322,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

