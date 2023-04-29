Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of Energous stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous
About Energous
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.