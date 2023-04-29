Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Energous stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

