US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.45.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,695,656 shares of company stock valued at $298,671,741. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

