Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,395,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 3,850,038 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.