ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.82. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

