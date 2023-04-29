First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Articles

