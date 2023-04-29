Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $285.00 at Loop Capital

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.