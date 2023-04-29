Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.88.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

