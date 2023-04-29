StockNews.com Lowers Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:SGA opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.36. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

