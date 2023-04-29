StockNews.com Lowers Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:SGA opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.36. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $29.75.
