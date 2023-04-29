Citigroup Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $113.50

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.88.

RTX opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.67%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

