Stephens Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $77.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.59.

THC opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

