Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,227 shares of company stock worth $13,153,072 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

