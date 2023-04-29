CIBC Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$76.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

