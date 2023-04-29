Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Purchases $16,671.48 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $16,671.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,202.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00.

BRN stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

