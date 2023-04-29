Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.65%.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.05.

ARE stock opened at C$12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$779.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.90. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$15.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

