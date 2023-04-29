U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $364.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.18 and its 200-day moving average is $367.75.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.