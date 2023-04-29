U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

