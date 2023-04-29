U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $141.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

