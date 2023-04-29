U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after purchasing an additional 191,928 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AES stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

