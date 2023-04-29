U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,165.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,165.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,258 shares of company stock valued at $725,961 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $81.97 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.