U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance
KKR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Profile
KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.
Featured Stories
