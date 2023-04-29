4,203 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $805.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

