2,930 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,451,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

