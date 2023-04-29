U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invesco Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 17.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

