1,250 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

