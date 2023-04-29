ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 target price (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on ATCO and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Veritas Investment Research raised ATCO from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$44.77 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$39.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.62.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

