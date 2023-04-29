KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.