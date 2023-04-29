Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.30 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.07.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

