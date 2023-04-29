Microsoft Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.53 and a 200-day moving average of $253.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,562,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,514,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,263,000 after buying an additional 173,204 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

