Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

