Wedbush Comments on Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $308.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.