Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software giant will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

