Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $308.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,263,000 after acquiring an additional 173,204 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

