Truist Financial Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $68.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HXL. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

