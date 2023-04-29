Royal Bank of Canada Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$32.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$22.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$22.17 and a 12 month high of C$43.00.

Insider Activity at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.