Royal Bank of Canada Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$32.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$22.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$22.17 and a 12 month high of C$43.00.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
