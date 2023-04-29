Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at National Bankshares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AD.UN. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

AD.UN opened at C$17.36 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.61 and a 12-month high of C$19.26. The company has a market cap of C$786.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.90.

Insider Activity at Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 1,600 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$27,200.00. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

