Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$79.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.75.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.91.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

