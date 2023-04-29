Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$79.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.75.
Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.91.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
